Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries

Find out what happens to cherries with increased osmotic pressure.

For this experiment, we're going to examine how this pressure affects the cherries - and the farmers that grow them!

Osmosis is the diffusion of fluids through membranes. It is the way plants absorb water. The pressure it causes, osmotic pressure, can cause cherries to burst in times of high rain or humidity.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
More News