JENKS, Okla. --The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world's largest collection of bull sharks, and they're about to let a human get up close and personal with the animals.
It's all part of their Dive With the Bull Sharks contest, which affords one shark lover the chance to dive into the tank that houses the aquarium's 10 bull sharks.
The winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the aquarium, where he or she will don a protective 45-pound, $6,000 chain mail suit and a GoPro camera to document the dive. Scuba-certified aquarium staffers will accompany the winner into the tank, which the aquarium said has never before been open to a member of the public.
Bull sharks can grow to be nearly 12 feet long and weigh 500 pounds in some cases. They're found in tropical and temperate waters around the world and can survive in both saltwater and freshwater environments. They're known to be one of the more aggressive shark species, and they snack on fish, dolphins and even other sharks, according to National Geographic.
In order to qualify for the dive, entrants must be at least 18 years old and be open-water certified.
Interest in the contest has been high, with more than 500 entries in the first 24 hours, according to an Oklahoma Aquarium spokesperson.