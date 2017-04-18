  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Cleveland police speak about death of man wanted in Facebook killing
International Space Station supply ship launch honors John Glenn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WTVD) --
The blastoff of a supply rocket for the International Space Station Tuesday paid tribute to John Glenn.

A mighty Atlas rocket gave the lift, just as it did for Glenn 55 years ago.

The unmanned rocket fired from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carried a commercial cargo ship named the S.S. John Glenn.

Following Glenn's death in December, Orbital ATK asked his widow, Annie, for permission to use his name for the spacecraft.

Glenn, an original Mercury 7 astronaut, became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He returned to orbit in the space shuttle in 1998 at age 77, the oldest person ever to fly in space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

