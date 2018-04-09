Jesse Sgro

The search continues for a 23-year-old Fayetteville man who was last seen at Singletary Lake State Park.Jesse Sgro was last seen early Saturday morning while camping on a church retreat with a group in Bladen County.He is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater with a grey chevron pattern, khaki pants, and burgundy New Balance brand shoes.His twin sister, Gabby Sgro, told ABC11 that her brother is well-liked by everyone."You can ask anyone," she said. "Anyone who has met Jesse, their lives have been impacted for the best. And even now, as we're searching for him, I'm praying that he'll return - people are just sitting around talking about how great he is."More than 15 local agencies and volunteers are assisting NC State Parks in the search.On Monday, searches worked until dark. Searching will resume Tuesday morning.Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities.