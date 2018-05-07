Search for killer of Temple University student

NORTH PHILADELPHIA --
The search continues for the killer of a Temple University student who was shot multiple times inside his off-campus apartment.

His friends and classmates are frightened and grieving.

This is the sixth student death at Temple since September.

"Just to wake up and find out that something like that went on under your nose, it's surreal, very surreal," junior Natalie Lepera said.

Investigators are looking into the puzzling murder of 21-year-old Daniel Duignam, a third-year business student.

He was found shot to death in his apartment on the 1700 block of Diamond Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday

He had gunshot wounds in his stomach, arm, and cheek.

Sources tell Action News there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle between Duignam and his killer.

Neighbors were stunned at the tragic news, especially one who saw the victim less than 48 before he was killed.

"He sits on the side. He smokes his cigarettes in the mornings. You may see him in the afternoon. He was cool," Nicole, who did not give her last name, said. "It's shocking that a young man lost his life in his own home."

The 21-year-old's former basketball coach at Nazareth Area High School tweeted that he and his staff are in utter disbelief.

"It is with great sadness and utter disbelief having lost a member of the Blue Eagle Basketball family at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Duignam family," the tweet read.



Duignam is from Northampton County and the grandson of a former Tatamy borough mayor. The current mayor said on Facebook that he is heartbroken.

"I am beyond heartbroken to let you know that one of our own has fallen to a senseless tragedy. Dan was the grandson of former Mayor Luke Duignam. I cannot imagine their pain and sadness," Mayor Christopher Morten said.



Nicole says she has six children herself and can't imagine what Duignam's mother is going through.

"I just pray for his family," Nicole said.

Authorities don't believe this was a random shooting. However, Temple and Philadelphia police are beefing up patrol on and around campus.

Anyone with information should call 215-204-1234 or use the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.

