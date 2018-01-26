FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2990442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raul Johnson, 4, remains missing in Scotland County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the search to find a missing 4-year-old boy from Scotland County.An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Raul Johnson after he was last seen by his grandfather on Village Drive.Authorities said the boy was traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg.On Thursday, the Scotland County sheriff said the search shifted from strictly a search or recovery to an "investigative side.""We're in the process of setting up all that we need at different locations so that we can work this from an investigative side," said sheriff Ralph Kersey.Authorities plan to continue ground searchers Friday in addition to draining a pond near the area where Raul was last seen.Authorities are still unsure whether the boy was abducted or if he wandered away.Raul is described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a white-and-orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.In addition to the FBI, the SBI and numerous local agencies and volunteers have joined in the effort to find RaulAsked whether he thought Raul was alive, the sheriff said, "By faith, I believe the little boy is still alive and that's what I have to stand on."If you have any information regarding this case, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.