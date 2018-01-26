FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the search to find a missing 4-year-old boy from Scotland County. (WTVD)

SCOTLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the search to find a missing 4-year-old boy from Scotland County.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Raul Johnson after he was last seen by his grandfather on Village Drive.

READ MORE: Search for 4-year-old Scotland County boy turns 'investigative'

Authorities said the boy was traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

On Thursday, the Scotland County sheriff said the search shifted from strictly a search or recovery to an "investigative side."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We're in the process of setting up all that we need at different locations so that we can work this from an investigative side," said sheriff Ralph Kersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Raul Johnson, 4, remains missing in Scotland County.



Authorities plan to continue ground searchers Friday in addition to draining a pond near the area where Raul was last seen.

Authorities are still unsure whether the boy was abducted or if he wandered away.

Raul is described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white-and-orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

In addition to the FBI, the SBI and numerous local agencies and volunteers have joined in the effort to find Raul

Asked whether he thought Raul was alive, the sheriff said, "By faith, I believe the little boy is still alive and that's what I have to stand on."

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing boyamber alertnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
Durham family makes top 10 for dream job in Cancun
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Unearthing downtown Raleigh's lost waterway
NC issues major water permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline project
NC man sentenced for killing would-be helper during snowstorm
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
18-year-old arrested after body of newborn found in trash
Show More
Cement mixer overturns, closes on-ramp to 40 W at US 1
77-year-old killed hour before birthday after crashing into tree
Man slashes wife's throat after she found evidence of affair
'Roving sex chamber' - Man cruising for sex busted by teens
Kidnapping victim killed in FBI raid in Houston
More News
Top Video
Durham family makes top 10 for dream job in Cancun
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
77-year-old killed hour before birthday after crashing into tree
Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal
More Video