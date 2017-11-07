Search is on for suspect in Knightdale mid-day carjacking

Jeffrey Scott Cockrell (Credit: Shell)

By
KNIGHTDALE (WTVD) --
Knightdale police are searching for the man they said carjacked a woman just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.



It happened at the Shell gas station on Knightdale Boulevard.

According to a police report, a 1996 gold Nissan Maxima along with $400 cash was stolen.

After posting surveillance photos of the suspect on its Facebook page, asking for the public's help in identifying the man, the Knightdale Police Department filed a warrant for Jeffrey Scott Cockrell, 29, of Nash County.

Cockrell is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

A police department spokesperson told ABC11 Cockrell starting driving away as the woman held onto her car, dragging her a few feet.

She suffered some scrapes but is otherwise said to be OK.
