Knightdale police are searching for the man they said carjacked a woman just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.It happened at the Shell gas station on Knightdale Boulevard.According to a police report, a 1996 gold Nissan Maxima along with $400 cash was stolen.After posting surveillance photos of the suspect on its Facebook page, asking for the public's help in identifying the man, the Knightdale Police Department filed a warrant for Jeffrey Scott Cockrell, 29, of Nash County.Cockrell is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.A police department spokesperson told ABC11 Cockrell starting driving away as the woman held onto her car, dragging her a few feet.She suffered some scrapes but is otherwise said to be OK.