Search of kidnap suspect's home to take 'days if not longer' after bodies found: DA

The search of a kidnapping suspect's Massachusetts home is likely to go on for "days if not longer than that" after authorities found three bodies there, a county district attorney said.Police began searching the Springfield residence of Stewart Weldon Wednesday and found the bodies "in and around" the home Thursday, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said at a news conference Friday."Our expectation is that we are going to be here for days if not longer than that," Gulluni said.Authorities are using ground-penetrating radar technology to assist in their search, he added.The "sophisticated technology" is being used to search below the surface, Gulluni said, though not saying exactly what searchers are looking for.Weldon, 47, was arrested Sunday after a police chase. He had tried to drive away from officers who stopped him over a broken tail light, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.The police were reportedly able to box him in after the short chase.After apprehending Weldon Sunday, WCVB reported, officers found a woman in his car who told them he had held her captive for a month and raped her in his home.Police noted that the woman had bruises and a hospital diagnosed her with stab wounds, a fractured jaw and bruising from being hit with a blunt object, according to WCVB.The woman, who has not been identified, is recovering in the hospital and is not in any life-threatening condition, Gulluni said Friday.Other people were living in the house, authorities said, declining to identify them.Neither police nor the district attorney has responded to ABC News' request for comment.Weldon had been charged Sunday with armed kidnapping, failure to stop for police and reckless driving. He is being held on $1 million bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty, WCVB reported.The public defender who represented Weldon at his arraignment did not immediately respond to the station's request for comment Thursday.He had not been charged in connection to the bodies allegedly found at his home, according to WCVB, and authorities have released no details about the remains. The D.A. also did not say whether Weldon was suspected of having any connection.Weldon had also been wanted on three active warrants for traffic infractions and had a revoked driver's license, according to WCVB.