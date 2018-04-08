A search is underway for a 23-year-old Fayetteville man who was last seen at Singletary Lake State Park.Jesse Sgro was last seen early Saturday morning while camping with a group.He is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater with a grey chevron pattern, khaki pants, and burgundy New Balance brand shoes.More than 15 local agencies and volunteers are assisting NC State Parks in the search.