Search underway in South Carolina for North Carolina woman missing 23 years

WATERLOO, S.C. --
Search crews in South Carolina used dogs specially trained to find bodies and ground penetrating radar to try to find a North Carolina woman missing for 23 years.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds says his deputies were called by Gaston County police from North Carolina and asked to search property near Waterloo.

Gaston County police say they are searching for Debra Herms-Childers, who was 40 years old when she disappeared in March 1995.

Authorities told media outlets her car was found on a Chester County logging road and her roommate called police because she did not pick up her paycheck.

Reynolds says his deputies wrapped up their search Friday and is sending evidence along to be analyzed.
