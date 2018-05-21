WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Investigators looking into money former Wake County Register of Deeds spent at Florida resort

Records show former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick shows she deposited $875,365 between August of 2010 and January of this year all in cash (WTVD)

Newly released search warrants show investigators are still looking into money spent by former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick.

Riddick was charged in December with six counts of embezzlement of funds by public officers and trustees.

RELATED:
4 indicted in relation to missing money from Wake County Register of Deeds office
Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds
Former Wake County Register of Deeds turns herself into authorities after being indicted for allegedly stealing money
EMBED More News Videos

Four people, including the former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick, have been indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office.



A search warrant application, dated May 3, shows investigators obtained Visa card statements, which showed transactions from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 at South Seas Island Resort in Florida.

The search warrant also states Riddick used cash to pay for expenses at other resorts.

In total, Riddick is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 of $2.3 million found missing from the office during an investigation by the SBI.

A previously-filed affidavit said a search of two personal banks accounts belonging to Riddick showed she deposited $875,365 between August of 2010 and January of 2017, all in cash.

Troy Ellis, Riddick's courier, was accused of taking $50,000 in 2015.

Veronica Gearon, the former Wake County Register of Deeds recording supervisor, was said to have taken more than $80,000 since 2011.

Murray Parker, indicted on three counts, was accused of stealing more than $74,000 since 2010.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementcrimewake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY NEWS
NCSHP: Deer in road caused Wake County church van crash that killed 2
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
Triangle students mobilize for solutions to school shootings
Head-on crash causes delays on NC 96 near Zebulon
More wake county news
Top Stories
Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89
NCSHP: Deer in road caused Wake County church van crash that killed 2
Garner police offer reward in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
'Click it or Ticket' campaign underway
Duke grad's charity chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for wedding donations
Student injured after Johnston County school bus crash
Show More
Father arrested after crashing into restaurant, killing deputy daughter
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
3-year-old struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in South LA
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
'We are strong:' Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
More News