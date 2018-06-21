Second person under investigation in death of Wake County mother

Authorities searching for 2 persons of interest in the death of Faith Bevan (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The night before Faith Bevan was found dead, she was dropped off by someone she knew at a home in Raleigh-according new search warrants.

The documents show two possible homes where Bevan may have been last seen alive.

A man who lives at both homes, which are one mile apart, is the second person under investigation for Bevan's mysterious death.

Although the man who lives at both homes denies seeing Faith, court documents said text messages overnight on March 18 between the man and the other person of interest, suggest that he may have known about her pending arrival that night.

Fast forward to 7:30 a.m. on March 18, the 24-year-old mother was found dead in a ditch off Caddy Road with her shirt pulled up and her pants pulled down.

Around 5 a.m. on March 18, the search warrant said the cell phone of the man, who lives at the two homes, pinged a tower close to where Faith was found dead.

Investigators are searching the man's google account to see if there are any emails, calls, photos, or texts that could suggest an attempt to conceal Faith Bevan's death.

ABC11 is not naming the two person's of interests because no one has been charged.
