Second teen arrested in Durham McDonald's shooting

A second teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Durham McDonald's on Halloween.On Wednesday, police arrested 16-year-old Isaiah Hargro, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.Police said Hargro was involved in a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.Police had previously arrested 16-year-old Ishmael McFarland; however, the third suspect, 16-year-old Derran McClain, is not in custody.-----------------------