Second teen arrested in Durham McDonald's shooting

Isaiah Hargro (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A second teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Durham McDonald's on Halloween.

On Wednesday, police arrested 16-year-old Isaiah Hargro, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police said Hargro was involved in a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.

READ MORE: Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's

Police had previously arrested 16-year-old Ishmael McFarland; however, the third suspect, 16-year-old Derran McClain, is not in custody.

-----------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingattempted murdermcdonald'sdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wilson woman poses for sister's court date, gets arrested
Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life
11-year-old wounded in accidental shooting
Tillis commits to helping NC pastor in Turkish prison
How the NCTA plans to prevent wrong-way crashes
Update on security measures at Wake County schools
What does La Niña mean for North Carolina?
3 charged in Raleigh murder
Show More
Historic Raleigh dam is coming down
Proposed Raleigh police body camera policy criticized
Parents divided over Durham school's response to security scare
Explorer owners to start receiving cautionary letters from Ford
Man killed when truck hits tree along I-40
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Photos