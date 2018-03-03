Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House

The White House.

WASHINGTON --
The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. The White House says Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Authorities are seeking to notify the man's relatives and haven't released his name.

Speaking for the Secret Service, Mason F. Brayman says the man approached the fence shortly before noon and fired several rounds from a handgun. Brayman says none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.

Secret Service officers set up a perimeter around the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, limiting access and rerouting tourists as they investigated.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingthe white houseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No. 5 Duke, No. 9 North Carolina meet in annual regular-season finale
Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards
Parents charged with abuse after kids found living in box
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
Show More
Fuquay-Varina man charged with child sexual exploitation
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
Additional charges filed in shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos