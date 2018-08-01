Selma police investigating after person found dead in home

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Selma Police are investigating the death of a person found inside a home near downtown Selma on Wednesday afternoon.Police responded to a call at 4:54 p.m. reporting that a body had been found inside a home at 410 W. Preston St.Officers are not releasing details on how the victim may have died or their identity, pending further investigation by police detectives and SBI agents.Police said additional information would likely be released Thursday.