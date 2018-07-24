MAN ATTACKED

Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money

The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 74-year-old man had just finished a shopping trip at the Brier Creek Walmart when police say two men jumped inside his car and forced the senior citizen to drive to area banks to withdraw money.

The victim was first taken to Bank of America and then to Wells Fargo.

$3,000 was stolen.

There have been no arrests made.

