Serial stowaway arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare airport

The ''serial stowaway,'' Marilyn Hartman, was given mental health probation and six months at a treatment facility following her latest Chicago arrest at an airport bus stop. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A woman with a history of sneaking aboard planes slipped past security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport this week and was flying to London when the airline realized she didn't have a ticket.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Marilyn Hartman was flown back to Chicago on Thursday night and taken into custody once she arrived. She's charged with felony theft and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

'Serial stowaway' sent to mental health facility again after latest arrest
The ''serial stowaway,'' Marilyn Hartman, was given mental health probation and six months at a treatment facility following her latest Chicago arrest at an airport bus stop.


Guglielmi says Hartman this week got through a federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a domestic terminal without a ticket before taking a shuttle to the international terminal. A day later she boarded a British Airways flight.

The 66-year-old Hartman has attempted several times to board planes without a ticket. In 2016, she was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
ohare airportIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bond set for 'serial stowaway' after more arrests at Chicago airports
'Serial stowaway' released from Cook County Jail
'Serial stowaway' arrested at O'Hare, Midway
'Serial stowaway' told to stay away from airports
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: man who died in custody had bag in stomach
'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns
Government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
President Trump's first year: A timeline
US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other
How to protect yourself from the flu
Black ice may still be an problem on the roads
False-alarm siren at Harris Nuclear Plant causes commotion
Show More
Gov't shutdown could freeze jobs, paychecks on Fort Bragg
Man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
What will it take to lure Amazon to the Triangle?
Firefighters respond to Durham house fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos