Server accused of taking $10K in tips from credit cards at Cary restaurant

A bar tender is behind bars after police said she stole $10,000 in tips at a Cary restaurant.Police said between January 1 and the beginning of June, 26-year-old Erika Denton altered several food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro.According to arrest warrants, she changed the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in a bigger tip she could pocket.Denton was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense.She was booked under a $2,500 bond.