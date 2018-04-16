Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust

Top row, from left: Cierra Corbitt, Tyone Hardy, Autumn Hon, Shellie Inscoe. Bottom row: Dominique McNeil, Lucia Ponce, Jasmen Terry. (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
Nash County sheriff's deputies arrested seven people Sunday in a drug bust at a Rocky Mount motel.

It began when deputies were called to check on suspicious activity at the Super Star Motel at 3226 S. Wesleyan Blvd.

Deputies searched a motel room and found five bricks (250 bindles) of heroin, three grams of marijuana, and $359.

Seven people were arrested and taken to the Nash County Sheriff's Office:

  • Shellie Anne Inscoe, 30, of the 2600 block of Leggett Road, Rocky Mount;


  • Dominique Deontay McNeil, 23, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Wilson;


  • Lucia Anne Ponce, 26, of the 2000 block of Herndon Village Way, Raleigh;


  • Jasmen Terrell Terry, 25, of the 100 block of Weavers Circle, Rocky Mount;


  • Autumn Hon, 19, of the 6000 block of Highway 58 N, Elm City;


  • Tyone Dean Hardy, 39, of the 300 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount;


  • Cierra Danielle Corbitt, 28, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Tarboro.


All were charged with one count of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession marijuana up to ounce.

All received a $275,000 secured bond and their first appearance was set for Tuesday in Nashville District Court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrug arrestheroinmarijuanaNash CountyRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Show More
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
More News