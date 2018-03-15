'Several fatalities' in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3220475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

A brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles.There are "several fatalities" in the collapse, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities said they were searching for people.Miami's fire department says multiple people have been injured in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university. Some media outlets reported fatalities, but that hasn't been confirmed.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse at Florida International University."I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation and would offer whatever support was needed.Cristina Rodriguez, a 23-year-old junior who was on spring break with other students, said she was not surprised when she heard the bridge collapsed."I just felt the bridge was done too quickly to believe the bridge was stable and sound to support everything that was on there," said Rodriguez, who was not on campus Thursday but drives through the intersection almost daily.The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven-lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.MCM, the Miami-based construction management firm who won the bridge contract, took its website down on Thursday. But an archived version of the website featured a news release touting the project."This our first Design-Build with FIGG Bridge Engineers, a nationally acclaimed, award-winning firm based out of Tallahassee. FIGG has designed iconic bridges all over the country, including Boston's famous Leonard P. Zakim Bridge and Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge."A message left at FIGG's office in Tallahassee was not immediately returned.This is a developing story, check back for updates.