Several people hurt following shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting on Ocean Boulevard, WPDE reports.

Around 12:25 Sunday morning officers were responding to a report of a large crowd near 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers said a security officer shot the shooter and the shooter fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle.

Seven people, including the suspect, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A patrol car was struck by bullets, but no officers were shot or injured.

A shot grazed a security officer in the leg, and he was treated on scene.

The suspect has been identified and taken into custody.

The suspect's identity will be released once he has been medically cleared and warrants can be served, Lt. Joey Crosby said.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
