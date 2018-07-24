WATER RESCUE

Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday.



It started shortly before noon at the business off Atando Avenue, WSOC reported.


The water surrounding the building is from a nearby creek.

Crews used a boat to save employees currently trapped in the building.


No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingflash floodingwater rescueCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER RESCUE
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
People rescued after tractor-trailer partially falls off barge near Bald Head Island
Emergency officials continue to warn beachgoers to stay out of water
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
More water rescue
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News