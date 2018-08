Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business

VIDEO: Employee at a flooded business on Atando Ave. sent me this video from the door of the recycling shop. @wsoctv is live NOW w/ breaking coverage. pic.twitter.com/BQO04rhp0w — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 24, 2018

BREAKING: An employee of a flooded recycling business in North Charlotte sent me this picture. Look at how high the water is on this car! Firefighters rescuing trapped employees now. Watch @wsoctv now pic.twitter.com/JBhPjftz1H — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 24, 2018

Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday.It started shortly before noon at the business off Atando Avenue, WSOC reported.The water surrounding the building is from a nearby creek.Crews used a boat to save employees currently trapped in the building.No injuries were reported, fire officials said.