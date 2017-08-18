Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot, police looking for more potential suspects

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Police in Finland say they are looking for more potential suspects in the stabbing of several people in the western city of Turku.

Police made the announcement on Twitter, also warning people to leave and avoid central Turku. Earlier, police said they shot one man in the leg who was suspected of stabbing several people.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.
