Japanese police said Monday they have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman in the mountains of western Japan, in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.Hyogo prefectural police said investigators found a torso, arms, and legs in three locations in parts of Kyoto and Osaka on Sunday.Police said the parts could be from the body of an unidentified woman who has been missing in the prefecture since mid-February. Local media said the woman was a 27-year-old office worker from Sanda City.Police suggested that they searched the locations after being told about them by Yevgeniy Bayraktar, 26. An examination of the body parts is being conducted to identify the victim, they said.Police also found the severed head of the woman inside a suitcase at his lodging in Osaka.The reports said security camera video from the building showed Bayraktar entering with a woman, but did not show the woman leaving. It showed the suspect going in and out with a suitcase, they said.Bayraktar was set to be initially charged with suspicion of abandoning a body, and more charges are expected to follow.