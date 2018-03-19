Sheriff: 24-year-old Garner mom killed, found in Wake County

Young Caucasian woman found dead on the side of Caddy Road in Wake County. @WakeSheriff says the victim is identified as Faith Bevan. She was found discovered partially clothed. Search is on for her killer. Deputies need your help. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VTywhB8I8N — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 18, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning.Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m.Wake County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as a 24-year-old Faith Bevan from Garner.She was found partially clothed.Family members are trying to cope with the loss of the young mother."What happened to her should never happen to anyone, especially a life as beautiful as my baby sister," Bevan's brother Gabriel said.Deputies are investigating the crime as a homicide."It could have been my daughter ... that really bothers me to think that someone would even do something like this to a human being," said Sheriff Donnie Harrison.Anyone with information is asked to please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.