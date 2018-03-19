Sheriff: 24-year-old Garner mom murdered, found in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m.

Wake County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as a 24-year-old Faith Bevan from Garner.

She was found discovered partially clothed.

Family members are trying to cope with the loss of the young mother.

"What happened to her should never happen to anyone, especially a life as beautiful as my baby sister," Bevan's brother Gabriel said.

Deputies are investigating the crime as a murder-homicide.

"It could have been my daughter ... that really bothers me to think that someone would even do something like this to a human being," said sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to please call The Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Light snowflakes possible on Wednesday
UNC upset by Texas A&M, 86-65
Officials: 2 injured in apparent explosion in Austin
Operation Medicine Drop
Current Triangle traffic
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
St. Augustine University student injured in SC shooting
Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake
Show More
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
'The president is not going to fire him,' says Senate Republican of Mueller
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More News
Top Video
Light snowflakes possible on Wednesday
UNC upset by Texas A&M, 86-65
UNC upset by Texas A&M
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
More Video