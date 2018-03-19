Sheriff: 24-year-old Garner mom murdered, found in Wake County

Young Caucasian woman found dead on the side of Caddy Road in Wake County. @WakeSheriff says the victim is identified as Faith Bevan. She was found discovered partially clothed. Search is on for her killer. Deputies need your help. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VTywhB8I8N — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 18, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning.Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m.Wake County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as a 24-year-old Faith Bevan from Garner.She was found discovered partially clothed.Family members are trying to cope with the loss of the young mother."What happened to her should never happen to anyone, especially a life as beautiful as my baby sister," Bevan's brother Gabriel said.Deputies are investigating the crime as a murder-homicide."It could have been my daughter ... that really bothers me to think that someone would even do something like this to a human being," said sheriff Donnie Harrison.Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to please call The Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.