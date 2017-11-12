Nash County Sheriff's Office has arrested five people they said were transporting over 14,000 bundles of heroin into the area from New Jersey.On Friday, Nash County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force said they got a tip and was able to locate a vehicle exiting I-95 South, onto U.S. Highway 64 West. According to officials, the vehicle was stopped for a moving violation on W. Washington Street in Nashville, North Carolina.After finding the presence of narcotics, the task force team said they searched the vehicle and were able to seize 283 bricks (14,150 bundles) of packaged heroin, along with 101.1 grams of raw heroin. Another vehicle involved in the case was also stopped.Five people were arrested at the scene.Michael Green was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin and conspiring to traffic opium or heroin. Kahdijah Tamirah Smith was charged with trafficking opium or heroin and three counts of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin. Both were given a $1.5 million secured bond.Shamsuddi Green was charged with four counts of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and given a $1 million secured bond.Both Rachine Green and Kawuan Robertsonwas were charged with one count of conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and given a $250,000 secured bond.All five individuals have their first court appearance set for Tuesday in Nash County.