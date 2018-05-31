Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes

Harlee Lewis

A sheriff in South Carolina says a baby found dead inside a diaper box after her mother falsely reported she was kidnapped may have died from natural causes.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says an autopsy should help establish exactly how the 11-month old daughter of 19-year-old Breanna Lewis died.

The sheriff says Lewis denied knowing her daughter was dead Tuesday until deputies showed her a picture of the red and blue diaper box where the body was left inside a garbage bag in a field of briars.

Brooks also said Thursday that Lewis told them she blacked out sometimes under stress.

Lewis is charged for now with filing a false police report and improper disposal of human remains.

Jail officials say they didn't know if Lewis had a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alert
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Where's Kevin? Peacock seen roaming around Apex
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
1 in 14: The startling truth about elder abuse
4 dead after Alberto hits western NC; State of Emergency declared
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
Show More
Teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
Tom Cruise shares first photo for 'Top Gun' sequel
UNC Board of Trustees vote: Bill Cosby's honorary degree revoked
Uber launches emergency 'panic button' for U.S. riders
More News