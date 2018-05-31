Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes

A sheriff in South Carolina says a baby found dead inside a diaper box after her mother falsely reported she was kidnapped may have died from natural causes.Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says an autopsy should help establish exactly how the 11-month old daughter of 19-year-old Breanna Lewis died.The sheriff says Lewis denied knowing her daughter was dead Tuesday until deputies showed her a picture of the red and blue diaper box where the body was left inside a garbage bag in a field of briars.Brooks also said Thursday that Lewis told them she blacked out sometimes under stress.Lewis is charged for now with filing a false police report and improper disposal of human remains.Jail officials say they didn't know if Lewis had a lawyer.