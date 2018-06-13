Campers burning feces blamed for 500-acre Voltaire Fire in Carson City

EMBED </>More Videos

The Voltaire Fire in Carson City, Nevada, was apparently started by campers burning feces in a canyon, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. (KOLO-TV)

RENO, Nev. --
Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.

The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.


Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireforest firebrush fireu.s. & worldNevada
Top Stories
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Shooting victim walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, asks employees for help
Officials: Vandals carve into bronze door at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
Fayetteville police looking to ID robbery suspect
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
Show More
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
Flag Day is tomorrow! Here's how to display your flag
73-year-old $50K lotto winner found fatally stabbed in neck
More News