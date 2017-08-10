Sheriff: Fisherman finds unresponsive person near Cape Fear River

#CCSO Dive Team is called out to the Cape Fear River near Highway I-295 for an unresponsive person pic.twitter.com/Gij5PjEyTc — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) August 10, 2017

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and a dive team are investigating after reports of an unresponsive person near the Cape Fear River were made Thursday night.According to Sherriff Ennis Wright, a fisherman found a body tangled up in trees near in river between Person Street Bridge and I-295.Officials said the dive team arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m.ABC11 crews are on scene and will provide updates when they become available.