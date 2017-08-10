Sheriff: Fisherman finds unresponsive person near Cape Fear River

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after reports of an unresponsive person near the Cape Fear River were made Thursday night. (Credit: Greg Barns )

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and a dive team are investigating after reports of an unresponsive person near the Cape Fear River were made Thursday night.

According to Sherriff Ennis Wright, a fisherman found a body tangled up in trees near in river between Person Street Bridge and I-295.



Officials said the dive team arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m.

ABC11 crews are on scene and will provide updates when they become available.
