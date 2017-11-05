SHERIFF: Multiple deaths after church shooting near San Antonio

At least 20 victims are dead, 30 others injured after a shooting at a house of worship outside of San Antonio, Texas, a law enforcement official confirms.Wilson County Sheriff's Office said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and started shooting. The shooter is now dead, according to authorities.Reports on social media indicate this happened sometime after 11 a.m.It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded, or who carried out the shooting.First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.