Sheriff: NC man shoots at car with girlfriend, children inside

A Columbus County man is accused of shooting at a vehicle with two children and his girlfriend inside. WWAY reports the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said Scotty Nealy, 25, fired multiple shots at a vehicle, which had Alleshia Smith, 24, and two small children inside.Officials said it happened on Godwin Lane in Chadbourn on December 17; no one was hurt.Nealy was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property. His bond was set at $50,000.Deputies have not commented on what sparked the shooting.