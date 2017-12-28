Sheriff: NC man shoots at car with girlfriend, children inside

COLUMBUS COUNTY, North Carolina --A Columbus County man is accused of shooting at a vehicle with two children and his girlfriend inside.
WWAY reports the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said Scotty Nealy, 25, fired multiple shots at a vehicle, which had Alleshia Smith, 24, and two small children inside.
Officials said it happened on Godwin Lane in Chadbourn on December 17; no one was hurt.
Nealy was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property. His bond was set at $50,000.
Deputies have not commented on what sparked the shooting.