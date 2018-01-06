Sheriff: Woman shot in truck on I-40 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY
Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot while in her truck on I-40 Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the call near I-40 east and the I-440 split around 6 a.m.

Tracy Burroughs Newhouse, 43, of New Bern, was found shot in her Ford F-150 truck on I-40 east of Rock Quarry Road, according to deputies.

Burroughs was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Authorities said they're searching for a Silver sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag starting with the letter "N"

Anyone with any information that will help with this investigation is asked to please call (919) 856-6911.
