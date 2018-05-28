SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --The Lee County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public, hoping to identify the men caught on camera burglarizing a home in Sanford.
The crime was captured on home surveillance camera.
It happened on Carthage Street.
In the video, you can see two men going through a house, one armed with a gun. Surveillance video from outside the house shows the men getting into a getaway car, and the driver taking off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRIME Tip Line at 919-718-4577 or 919-775-5531.