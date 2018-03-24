Shooting leaves one dead in Fayetteville

Deputies respond to the shooting on Bernadine Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left a man dead in Fayetteville.

It happened Saturday morning about 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bernadine Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found 36-year-old Verante White unconscious. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with information identifying the suspect. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
