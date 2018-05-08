SHOPPING

3 personalized Mother's Day gift ideas

Gift ideas for Mother's Day

If you're looking for a top-notch gift for mom, consider some of these suggestions from Good House Keeping.

Custom, handwritten bracelet

Starting at $28, this gift is perfect for the mom who loves to accessorize.

Personalized stamps

Wouldn't mom love to see her babies or grandbabies on stamps?

This gift starts at $23.

Snapshot photo

A gift filled with love and memories, mom will love this decor around her home.

Prices vary but they're offering 15 percent off with code "CELEBRATE18."
