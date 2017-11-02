SHOPPING

7 tips to avoid holiday debt

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda has tips and tricks on how to avoid holiday debt.

The holiday season puts people in a shopping and giving mood but it is filled with temptations.

There are deals that seem too good to pass up and parties and payments that creep up.

1. For starters, create a gifting plan

If you have a big family, maybe do Secret Santa or make a deal you only get the kids gifts. If you're buying for a teacher, go in with other parents to cut costs.

2. Know the cost/deals

If you have an eye on a certain TV or laptop, price shop it now so that when Black Friday rolls around you know if you're getting the lowest price.

3. Set up alerts to ding your phone with price drops

Apps like Shop Savvy let you scan an item's barcode. Then it monitors the price from several stores and tells you when there's been a drop in price.

4. Start shopping now

It's good to spread out spending, that way you don't load up all the shopping in one chunk on your credit card or drain your savings and really feel that strain in December.

5. Avoid last-minute fees

The best way to avoid extra fees, especially for overnight or rush shipping, is to send gifts early. Just slap a don't open until December 25 sticker on it!

6. Buy discount gift cards

These can take a week or two to come in the mail but you can save up to 25 percent when you buy someone's unwanted gift card for less than the card's worth.

7. Book your travels now

If you are traveling over the mountain and through the woods, the cost to get to grandma's house is going up as airfares are getting more expensive every day. Don't delay your booking!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingdebtcredit cards
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Walmart to host holiday parties for customers
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Target customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
Target to offer free shipping for holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Bowe Bergdahl judge begins deliberating sergeant's sentence
Show More
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
Wake Forest woman wins 2 lottery prizes on same day
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
More News
Top Video
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
Dad dresses as beast, shares dances with autistic daughter
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
More Video