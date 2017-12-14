MONEYSAVER

ABC11's favorite gifts under $10

(Credit: Sur la table's website)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
With Christmas around the corner and time running out, gifts are front and center on many shoppers' minds.

As we get into the final stretch, we're stretching your dollar with some of ABC11's favorite things to give and get all under $10.

Barbara Gibbs loves these Sugarfina Champagne Bears. They are gummy bears with a little champagne inside them. Yum!



Ed Crump snagged two of these helicopter flying launcher's with LED lights for $5 bucks while visiting his daughter in Boston.

They were a hit with his young neighbors!

Elaina Athans makes her own glitter champagne bottles.

She buys the champagne anywhere it is under $10. Glitter comes from the dollar store and gets Mod Podge at Walmart.

Tisha Powell picks a simple lipgloss called Nearly Dusk Burt's Bees.



She loves this product because it is a local and natural product. As a mom with a sunscreen allergy, it doesn't irritate. She can also use it on her daughters without worry.

Diane Wilson said her girls love these design your own sequin dream big pillows from Five Below.
Julie Wilson loves shirts with something to say which is why these women's empowering t-shirts make her list.

Don Schwenneker loves to cook so his favorite item is a BBQ sauce he loves from the Midwest.

DeJuan Hoggard is all about hitting the simple button on his desk or in the kitchen.

So, he suggests a phone stand that also can hold a small iPad as well.

Behind the scenes, ABC11 Executive Producer Nicole Hare said this picture ornament from Pottery Barn is always a hit.

It's a little more than $10, but, she said it is worth the extra 50 cents!

Amber Rupinta loves the fun and function of glass artist wine markers and stencils.

They can also be used to mark leftovers in the fridge and wash off easily with water.
