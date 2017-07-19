  • BREAKING NEWS Live: Raleigh making push for Major League Soccer team, location for stadium if city wins bid
Adidas fans camp out in Raleigh for shoes

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
I was working on a live shot at City Market in Raleigh very early Wednesday morning about the push for a Major League Soccer team when I saw a line of people outside a store.

I found out they were waiting for the Social Status store to open at noon so they can get their hands on the new Adidas Ultra Boost Mid "Run Thru Time" shoes.

Some of those in line told me they had camped out since 7 last night!
The Adidas fans tell me the shoes will only be available in a limited quantity in limited boutique stores.

Many of them tell me they plan to resell them for a higher price and are hoping to make about $200 in profits for each pair of shoes!

