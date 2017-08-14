SOLAR ECLIPSE

Amazon offering refunds for faulty eclipse glasses

Amazon is issuing refunds to customers who purchased potentially unsafe eclipse glasses. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Eye safety is of the utmost importance when observing a solar eclipse, and Amazon says it taking steps to ensure its customers aren't stuck with faulty eclipse glasses.

The retailer told CNN it had begun to issue refunds to customers who purchased glasses that "may not comply with industry standards."

In recent days, reports had begun to circulate online indicating that some companies were selling glasses that would not provide adequate protection during an eclipse.

Properly designed glasses will prevent permanent eye damage from the sun's rays. If you are still looking to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of "reputable vendors" of eclipse glasses.

VIDEO: How to safely watch the total solar eclipse

CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE ECLIPSE

Related Topics:
shoppingamazoneclipserefundsolar eclipseu.s. & worldtechnology
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
Where and when to see the eclipse in North Carolina
More solar eclipse
SHOPPING
Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk
Urban Outfitters finds new home in downtown Raleigh
Cary residents flock to IKEA meet-and-greet at mall
We go inside the bar at the Brier Creek Harris Teeter
More Shopping
Top Stories
Crash knocks down power lines - Wake Forest Road closed in Raleigh
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming due in court
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Three Cary churches unite for Charlottesville vigil
Teen charged with starting huge NC wildfire last year
Show More
Work starts Monday on Cary Tobacco Trail tunnel
Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today
Tropical Storm Gert has strengthened
Grill in back of SUV explodes when woman lights up
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
More Photos