Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know

Where can you find the deals?
Looking for the deals? Visit the Prime Day page.

This year, Prime Day begins July 16 at 12 p.m. Pacific time (3 p.m. ET) and ends July 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Who Can Participate
Prime Day deals and promotions are available to all Prime members, including:

Amazon Prime monthly and annual members
Amazon Prime Free Trial members
Prime Student members

Amazon Household members

If you're not one already, you can sign up for a free trial here.

More information in the video below:
