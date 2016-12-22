SHOPPING

Amazon calling its Prime Now Hub in Raleigh 'the procrastinator's delight'
The Amazon Prime hub in Raleigh is a last-minute shopper's dream come true.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
If you often find yourself shopping at the mall or a big box store until closing on Christmas Eve there's good news. Now you can continue to procrastinate even longer and not even leave your home.

The Amazon Prime Now hub in Raleigh has been open for ten months but this is the first holiday season for the retail delivery service.

While many retailers are closing at six p.m. on Christmas Eve, Amazon will accept Prime Now orders at the Raleigh hub until 10 p.m. Those orders will be delivered to customer's homes by midnight.

"This is the procrastinator's delight. We are delivering holiday miracles, if you will, of those last minute gifts, last minute party items up until Christmas Eve," said Allison Flicker an Amazon spokesperson at the Raleigh hub. "So make that order before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve so you can get it in time."

The hub, a warehouse on Wolfpack Lane, is stocked with thousands of items from snacks and other foodstuffs to electronics and toys.

If you live within 25 miles of the Capital City you can use your smartphone, tablet, or computer to order up until the Christmas Eve deadline. The service will close for Christmas Day.

And, if you also put off wrapping those presents until the last minute and run out of paper and bows, the Amazon Prime Now hub has those supplies as well.

