SHOPPING

Amazon, seven other major retailers to start accepting food stamps
EMBED </>More News Videos

Amazon and other online retailers will soon begin accepting food stamps in eight states.

NEW YORK --
Amazon and other online retailers will soon begin accepting food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced seven major retailers taking part in the pilot program that will allow SNAP participants to purchase their groceries online.

The two-year pilot program will begin this summer in eight states.

"Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "We're looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP."

To start, only Amazon shoppers in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York will be able to use SNAP purchasing.

The USDA said it anticipates expanding the program once it confirms the pilot operates as necessary.

More than 43 million people currently participate in the SNAP program, nearly half of which are children.

The other retailers and locations included are:

- FreshDirect - New York
- Safeway - Maryland, Oregon, Washington,
- ShopRite - Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Hy-Vee, Inc. - Iowa
- Hart's Local Grocers - New York (based in Rochester)
- Dash's Market - New York (based in Buffalo)
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonfoodfood stampsonline shopping
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Retailers offer big discounts MLK weekend
Picking the perfect pillow
Durham Publix faces zoning debate, resident opposition
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Durham pastor in good spirits despite violent robbery
Four face murder charges in Wilson man's death
Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC
Show More
NCCU football player shot in home near school's campus
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
UNC gives Williams 800th win with 85-68 victory over 'Cuse
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases
Triangle honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
More News
Top Video
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
More Video