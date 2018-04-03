TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards: Bed, Bath & Beyond will accept through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

If you still have unused Toys ''R'' Us gift cards, there's at least one other store where you can make use of them, but you have to hurry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit. The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The credit is worth less than the amount of the gift card, and the exchange rate depends on the store. For Toys "R" Us, for example, a $100 gift card is currently worth $64.20 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond. With Toys "R" Us closing, the retailer warns that prices will vary.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

To claim the offer, fill out this form and your new gift card will be emailed to you.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.
