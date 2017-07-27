SHOPPING

Cary residents flock to IKEA meet-and-greet at mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A meet-and-greet session was held at Cary Towne Center.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Nicole Tillery has lived in Cary since 1990 and has seen the area change through the years. Ten years ago, she decided to help push that change and penned a letter to IKEA headquarters.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She said she told them all about North Carolina's vibrant scenes, bragged about the Research Triangle Park and shared how there are several major universities and colleges in the area. She told them this would be the perfect area to build a store.

"I think it got lost in the mail," Tillery said with a laugh.

Even so, she was more than happy to hear about the plan years later and made sure to attend a meet-and-greet with IKEA representatives.

The IKEA reps played host to the event on Thursday night inside of what used to be The Limited clothing store inside Cary Towne Center.

They posted information showing that the store will cover 15 acres and provide hundreds of jobs in retail and in construction.

Organizers said within the first hour, more than 300 people had already shown up before Tillery arrived.

"It's a home spot when people travel or when people visit from other countries, they know it and so one of the things I've learned is it would be perfect for here because of the global environment that we have, the schools that we have and the traffic that comes through RTP," Tillery said.

IKEA is still holding more community events and public hearings to try to flag any concerns from residents.

RELATED STORY: IKEA Is Coming!

One concern that has been brought up is traffic.

IKEA representatives say they are looking at vehicle flow and plans could include things such as adding turn lanes. They are also looking for input from town leaders.

If all goes as planned, construction could begin in 2019, and the store would open in fall of 2020.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingikeawake county newsshoppingCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Urban Outfitters finds new home in downtown Raleigh
We go inside the bar at the Brier Creek Harris Teeter
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive
Outer Banks outage means evacuations, ruined vacations
Officer dies after being shot multiple times in Indianapolis
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
As Senate debates 'skinny' repeal, protests in Triangle
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
NC teens work to clean, conserve Jordan and Falls lakes
Eric Campbell's fate now rests with jury
Show More
Accused preschool teacher told to stay away from kids
Senate GOP debates 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Fayetteville baseball talk drives up business, parking concerns
Wilson police looking for murder suspect
NC Dept. of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
Outer Banks outage means evacuations, ruined vacations
Is former NC State speedster fast enough for Panthers?
More Video