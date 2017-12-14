SHOPPING

Target launching same-day delivery for most stores in 2018

By holiday 2018, Target will offer same-day delivery from most of its stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
Target will soon offer same-day delivery to shoppers around the country, joining an increasingly crowded arena of retailers like Amazon and Walmart who are courting shoppers with lightning-fast delivery.

The Minnesota-based company on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Shipt, a delivery and fulfillment company that currently offers same-day grocery service for a flat fee of $99 per year.

Shipt will operate as a wholly owned Target subsidiary, and its delivery service will be incorporated into Target's website and app at some point in the future, according to Target.

Target said it hopes to introduce Shipt delivery to "about half" of its 1,834 stores in early 2018. By the holiday season, the service will be available in "the majority of Target stores and in all major markets."

At launch, Shipt will only offer groceries, essentials, home and electronics delivery. By 2019, all major product categories will be incorporated.

Shipt customers will still be able to place orders from the company's other retail partners through Shipt's app.
