Selena Quintanilla is beloved by Tejano fans around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.
While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.
She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.
You can read more about the book on Amazon.com.
Selena shines bright with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD