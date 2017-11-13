SHOPPING

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon

EMBED </>More Videos

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon. (KTRK)

She's the queen of Tejano music and she might just have enough power to beat literature's most popular wizard.

Selena Quintanilla is beloved by Tejano fans around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.

While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.

She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.

You can read more about the book on Amazon.com.

Selena shines bright with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
EMBED More News Videos

Suzette Quintanilla, left, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, holds a replica of her sister's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she poses with young fan Sammi Corona-Lampa, 4.

Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
shoppingamazonselenabooksu.s. & worldbuzzworthyharry potter
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Survey: 40 percent have started holiday shopping
More Shopping
Top Stories
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
Gunshots heard during Fayetteville car fire
NC juvenile charged with stabbing sister to death
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Man shot to death in Raleigh
Woman's vehicle falls off-440 bridge
Fire ravages Durham apartment complex
Show More
Twin babies found safe after car stolen from gas station
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Trump says it's a 'possibility' he could become friends with Kim Jong Un
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
More News
Top Video
Gunshots heard during Fayetteville car fire
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Video