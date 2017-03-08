Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
DA seeks state probe after AP report on church abuse
Full Story
SHOPPING
Craftsman portable table saw recall
none
image courtesy CPSC
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 03:01PM
Craftsman portable table saws made by Rexon recalled due to laceration and impact injury hazards; sold exclusively at Sears
CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Related Topics:
shopping
recall
