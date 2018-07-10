SHOPPING

Kroger warns about fake $250 shopping coupon on social media

Kroger is warning customers about a fake shopping coupon. (KTRK)

Kroger is warning shoppers not to fall for a fake coupon circulating on social media.

The giveaway claims you can get a free, $250 shopping coupon that you can use at the store.

But Kroger says it has nothing to do with the scam. It's advising customers not to share their personal information with sites promoting the coupon online.

The company says it's also working to resolve the issue.
