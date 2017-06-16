Father's Day deals

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18th and according to research done by offers.com 45 percent of consumers plan to take their father out to eat. If that is on the list for your dad there are many deals going on to help stretch your dollar from restaurants to gift card deals.
Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you buy an additional medium or large sub, side and drink. Print out or show this coupon.
PDQ: with over 56 locations nationwide, is offering a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid?s meal or combo meal to dads on Father's Day.
Texas Steakhouse and Saloon: If you eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father's Day, all dads will receive a certificate valid for a free entree on a followup visit.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth's Chris on Father's Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.
Hooters: This Father?s Day, Hooters is giving thanks to dads across America with a buy any 10 wings, get 10 free boneless wings deal on Sunday, June 18. And, for a limited-time, for every $25 Hooters gift card purchased, earn an extra $5 in Dad?s Bonus Bucks.
Outback Steakhouse: $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards purchased through June 18.
Papa Johns: Free large 1-topping pizza when you buy $25 in eGift Cards through Father's Day
Pieology: Buy $25 in gift cards get $5 in bonus cards
Walgreens: Walgreens when you purchase two Select Gift Cards, you?ll get a $10 Walgreens Gift Card for free
