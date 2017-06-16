SHOPPING

Father's Day deals

By
Father's Day is Sunday, June 18th and according to research done by offers.com 45 percent of consumers plan to take their father out to eat. If that is on the list for your dad there are many deals going on to help stretch your dollar from restaurants to gift card deals.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you buy an additional medium or large sub, side and drink. Print out or show this coupon.

PDQ: with over 56 locations nationwide, is offering a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid?s meal or combo meal to dads on Father's Day.

Texas Steakhouse and Saloon: If you eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father's Day, all dads will receive a certificate valid for a free entree on a followup visit.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth's Chris on Father's Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.

Hooters: This Father?s Day, Hooters is giving thanks to dads across America with a buy any 10 wings, get 10 free boneless wings deal on Sunday, June 18. And, for a limited-time, for every $25 Hooters gift card purchased, earn an extra $5 in Dad?s Bonus Bucks.

Outback Steakhouse: $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards purchased through June 18.

Papa Johns: Free large 1-topping pizza when you buy $25 in eGift Cards through Father's Day

Pieology: Buy $25 in gift cards get $5 in bonus cards

Walgreens: Walgreens when you purchase two Select Gift Cards, you?ll get a $10 Walgreens Gift Card for free
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingmoneysaverFather's Day
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
A Father's Day story from Emily Trebek
Mark Armstrong is spinning the Father's Day hits...
What's the best advice you ever got from your dad?
Man given second chance looks forward to Father's Day
SHOPPING
How much do you plan on spending on mom this year?
Stores warn of online Mother's Day coupon scam
Best beauty brands found down discount store aisles
Get the most of your Amazon Prime membership
More Shopping
Top Stories
Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt
1 killed in ultralight plane crash east of Lillington
Raleigh neighborhood fed up with car break-ins
IRS warning about new mail scam
Trump announces rollback of Obama policy on Cuba
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Show More
Fayetteville State University still without power
Man arrested in Raleigh fatal shooting
Amid uproar, Southern Baptists condemn 'alt-right'
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos